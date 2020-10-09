Congressman Cuellar pushes for federal officials to lift travel restrictions

Congressman Henry Cuellar is once again pushing federal officials to lift some restrictions on travel for international bridges, sending a letter this week to Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

As of now, international bridges remain partially closed to non-citizens unless you prove your travel is essential, something that does not include tourism and shopping,

But with the policy set to expire on October 21, Cuellar is hoping the federal government considers the ideas.

