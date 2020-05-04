Congressman Vicente Gonzalez sustains lower back injury after 12-foot fall at home
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is now out of the hospital and recovering at home after he suffered a fall last week.
On Thursday, while working around his house in McAllen, the congressman fell 12 feet from his attic into his garage and fractured his lower back.
Gonzalez was ordered to four to six weeks of bed rest. He says will continue to work from home.
