Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración aconseja qué hacer con un parole de inmigración
La abogada Susana Silva visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el parole de inmigración y sobre si es recomendable viajar fuera de Estados Unidos cuando no es residente o ciudadano.
Ingresa al enlace para la entrevista.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen to Edinburg connector at Pharr interchange now open, closure of Harlingen...
-
Fourth man charged in connection with deadly Raymondville shooting
-
Access Esperanza clinics offering free breast cancers screenings and mammograms for the...
-
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 breaks ground on drainage expansion project
-
DOJ warns Texas of lawsuit over buoys in Rio Grande
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals
-
UTRGV Football HC Travis Bush speaks at UAC Media Day
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series