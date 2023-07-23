x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración aconseja qué hacer con un parole de inmigración

Nicolas Quintero

La abogada Susana Silva visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre el parole de inmigración y sobre si es recomendable viajar fuera de Estados Unidos cuando no es residente o ciudadano.

Ingresa al enlace para la entrevista. 

