x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración explica qué es un parole in place

3 hours 1 minute 23 seconds ago Saturday, July 29 2023 Jul 29, 2023 July 29, 2023 3:26 PM July 29, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos
By: Nicolas Quintero

Susana Silva, abogada especializada en temas de inmigración, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de lo que significa un 'parole in place'. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days