Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración explica qué es un parole in place
Susana Silva, abogada especializada en temas de inmigración, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de lo que significa un 'parole in place'.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
