Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración explica qué hacer ante una orden de deportación
La abogada de inmigración, Susana Silva, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre como actuar ante una orden de deportación sin haber sido notificado.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
