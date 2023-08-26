x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración explica qué hacer ante una orden de deportación

4 hours 3 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, August 26 2023 Aug 26, 2023 August 26, 2023 4:15 PM August 26, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

La abogada de inmigración, Susana Silva, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre como actuar ante una orden de deportación sin haber sido notificado. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

