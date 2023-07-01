Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración recomienda no viajar si aún no ha resuelto su estatus migratorio
Susana Silva, abogada de inmigración, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para informarnos si una persona puede viajar o no dentro del territorio estadounidense mientras aún no ha legalizado su estatus migratorio.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
