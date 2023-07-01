x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Abogada de inmigración recomienda no viajar si aún no ha resuelto su estatus migratorio

By: Nicolas Quintero

Susana Silva, abogada de inmigración, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para informarnos si una persona puede viajar o no dentro del territorio estadounidense mientras aún no ha legalizado su estatus migratorio. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

