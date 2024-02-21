x

Conozca sus Derechos: ¿Qué es y que implicaciones tiene la ley SB-4?

February 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos

Hoy en Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva nos explica sobre la ley SB-4, qué implicaciones tiene esta ley y como afecta a los inmigrantes.

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

