Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Qué hacer si su solicitud de Parole In Place es aprobada?
Susana Silva, abogada de inmigración, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca del proceso a seguir después de haber sido aprobado la solicitud de un Parole In Place.
Ubicación de la oficina: 103 S 3RD Sr. Harlingen tx
Número de contacto: 956 734 5086
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Your gut can be fueling heart attacks and stroke
-
Alton police officers distribute toys to families for Christmas
-
DPS warns against drinking and driving during the holidays
-
Photographer’s Perspective: Every story presents a challenge
-
Pharr man sentenced on indecency with a child charge
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball