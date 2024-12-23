x

Conozca Sus Derechos: ¿Qué hacer si su solicitud de Parole In Place es aprobada?

7 hours 11 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, December 23 2024 Dec 23, 2024 December 23, 2024 11:51 AM December 23, 2024 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos

Susana Silva, abogada de inmigración, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca del proceso a seguir después de haber sido aprobado la solicitud de un Parole In Place. 

Ubicación de la oficina: 103 S 3RD Sr. Harlingen tx 

Número de contacto: 956 734 5086

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

