Conozca sus Derechos: Que hacer cuando una persona es detenida
En Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva, informa sobre que debe hacer un inmigrante o familia de inmigrantes al ser detenido.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Gas prices expected to increase as 4th of July holiday approaches, AAA...
-
Mission Police Department hosts road safety training to reduce amount of officer-involved...
-
Inside the Valley: A conversation with Congressional candidate Michelle Vallejo
-
Organ donor recipient shares her story ahead of KRGV's Organ Donor Registration...
-
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 22, 2023