Conozca sus Derechos: Que hacer cuando una persona es detenida

2 hours 25 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, June 22 2023 Jun 22, 2023 June 22, 2023 7:10 PM June 22, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos
By: Susana Silva

En Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada Susana Silva, informa sobre que debe hacer un inmigrante o familia de inmigrantes al ser detenido. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

