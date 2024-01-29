x

Conozca sus Derechos: Que hacer si es detemido al cruzar a EE.UU.

3 hours 27 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, January 29 2024 Jan 29, 2024 January 29, 2024 9:02 AM January 29, 2024 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos
By: Nicolás Quintero

En Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada especializada en temas migratorios, Susana Silva, aconseja que hacer si es detenido al cruzar a Estados Unidos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

