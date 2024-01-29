Conozca sus Derechos: Que hacer si es detemido al cruzar a EE.UU.
En Conozca sus Derechos, la abogada especializada en temas migratorios, Susana Silva, aconseja que hacer si es detenido al cruzar a Estados Unidos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Monday, Jan. 29, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 70s
-
Brownsville PD: One person arrested in connection with starting grass fire
-
Valley schools participate in childhood obesity study
-
Sheriff's office: 2 men found dead in shooting near Brownsville
-
Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024: Sunny and cool, temps in the 60s