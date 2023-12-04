x

Conozca Sus Derechos: Vigencia del programa DACA

10 hours 49 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 11:57 AM December 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - Conozca sus derechos
By: Susana Silva

En Conozca Sus Derechos en inmigración, la abogada Susana Silva informa acerca del programa DACA.

El cual, a pesar de lo que muchos creen, sigue vigente, y si usted es beneficiario, es importante que siga renovándolo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days