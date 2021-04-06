x

Conrado Diaz Named to Buster Posey Watch List

12 hours 19 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, April 05 2021 Apr 5, 2021 April 05, 2021 6:14 PM April 05, 2021 in Sports

EDINBURG - One of the UTRGV Baseball players turning heads this season, being named to the Buster Posey watch list.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with Conrado Diaz & Derek Matlock to see what it means to him and the program for the honor.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days