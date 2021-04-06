Conrado Diaz Named to Buster Posey Watch List
EDINBURG - One of the UTRGV Baseball players turning heads this season, being named to the Buster Posey watch list.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with Conrado Diaz & Derek Matlock to see what it means to him and the program for the honor.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes city leaders welcome entrepreneurs, investors to area
-
'We’ve got to do it’: Keeping kids safe during pandemic, school custodian...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Shape Up Edinburg
-
COVID-19 pandemic shuts down local restaurant
-
McAllen PD continuing to investigate fatal vehicle collision