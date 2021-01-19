Construction of New Border Wall Gates in Cameron Co. Underway

NEAR SANTA MARIA – The government is moving forward with the construction of 35 automated border wall gates along existing levee ramps in Cameron County.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas spoke with several residents who have mixed emotions and safety concerns about the additions.

Some residents say the installation of new border wall gates may give them less protection and more of a barrier in case of emergencies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the gates first responders, federal, state and local authorities will still have access to the properties through the gates.

Watch the video above for the full story.