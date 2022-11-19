Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge behind schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Construction on a $930 million project to replace a Corpus Christi bridge is behind schedule despite reaching a major milestone this month.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports construction company Flatiron/Dragados recently acknowledged that the replacement of the 60-year-old Harbor Bridge likely won't be complete by its April 2020 deadline. The first span of the bridge was put into place on the north side of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel this month.

Company officials cited weather conditions and permitting issues as reasons for the delays.

Deputy Project Manager John Palmer says the company will consult with the Texas Department of Transportation to determine a new completion date.

The bridge replacement is part of the Port of Corpus Christi's plans to deepen and widen its ship channel to accommodate larger oil tankers.

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com

