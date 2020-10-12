Consumer expert shares how to save big on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day begins on Monday and the deals are something to look forward to.

Samantha Gordon, a consumer report deals editor said to participate you must be a member.

"You do need to be a prime membership to shop this sale and if try to you go to the website and view these deals you wont even be able to see them most of them time if you aren't logged in a as a prime member," Gordan said. "But you can try it for free for 30 days you can sign up any time from now you can sign up on prime day"

Amazon Prime Day starts on Oct. 12 at 11p.m. and will run through Oct. 14.

Watch the video for the full story.