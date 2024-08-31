Consumer Reports: Prep for the next big storm now

Whether it’s a hurricane, flood, tornado, or other natural disaster, the time to prepare for the next big storm is now. Consumer Reports experts share advice on gearing up and preparing to protect your family in a weather emergency.

You can never fully predict what Mother Nature is going to dish out. No one was reminded of that more recently than Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope, who learned the hard way that when a tree falls on a car, the tree often wins.

In general, it was a great reminder that you want to be ready for any kind of weather emergency. That means things like packing a go bag, having essentials on hand, and making a communication plan.

Pack a go bag for weather emergencies and evacuations. Keep it near an exit door or in your car, pre-packed with a change of clothes, toiletries, medications, and the following essentials: water and non-perishable food, a phone charger, a flashlight, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered radio. Ensure you have copies of your IDs, personal documents, and cash in small bills.

And don’t forget about your pets—pack their food, vaccination records, and any medications they may need, too.

Be prepared to be without power. Store backup water jugs and shelf-stable foods in your home.

If you don’t own one, consider buying a generator and getting it ready now.

The single best time to buy a generator is long before a storm. You’re going to have the best selection. And you’re going to have time to get familiar with it and set it up the right way. That means things like hiring an electrician to install an interlock or transfer switch so the generator can actually power everything under your roof, not just a small handful of items.

The Generac XT8500EFI, which costs between $900 and $1200, excels in CR’s tests, earning top marks among traditional portable generators.

Finally, set up a communication plan. Be sure your cell phone is set up for wireless emergency alerts. These are free notifications sent by government agencies to mobile devices.

Rather than trying to text with a ton of people in your family, pick a single contact outside of your emergency area who can relay important information.

Consumer Reports says now is also a good time to review your homeowner’s insurance policy and determine whether you need protection against flooding. You can also visit ready.gov to learn more about preparing for storms and weather emergencies.