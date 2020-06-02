Contractor receives $125K bond after charged with theft in Mission

More than 15 people gathered outside the Mission Police Department on Tuesday morning. They all shared a similar nightmare. They all hired Oscar Hernandez, owner of Oscar Vita Moderna, who left work unfinished to their homes.

Eleavar Moody hired Hernandez in February 2019. He says he paid the contractor more than $6,000 to build his home within six months. After nearly a year and a half later, the home is unfinished.

Hernandez was officially charged with theft and given a $125,000 bond. Mission police say their investigation started after several people came forward saying the paid Hernandez thousands to build their dream home.

Watch the video above for the full story.