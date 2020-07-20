Convalescent plasma donors needed in Cameron County

An effort to collect convalescent plasma is set for Tuesday in Cameron County.

DHR Health, Cameron County, and the city of Brownsville are asking those who've tested positive for COVID-19 for their help.

Potential plasma donors must have had a nasal swab test and have been symptom free for 28 days to donate.

The plasma is used to treat patients showing severe or life-threatening symptoms.

To donate and schedule an appointment, call 956-215-3166 or 956-362-2390.