Convicted human smuggler sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in connection with fatal Brownsville smuggling attempt

A 30-year-old man will be deported after serving 57 months in federal prison following his conviction of attempted human smuggling that killed a teen migrant in Brownsville, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Miguel Angel Ceballos-Acuna pleaded guilty to the attempted human smuggling charge on March 7.

Ceballos-Acuna was arrested on March 2022 after law enforcement officials near the UTRGV campus in Brownsville witnessed two individuals crossing the border and getting into a white SUV. The SUV was being driven by Ceballos-Acuna, according to a news release.

“Authorities then engaged in a high speed pursuit of the vehicle, which ran multiple red lights, but eventually disengaged pursuit due to safety concerns,” the release stated. “However, the vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a utility pole in a residential neighborhood. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered the body of a 14-year-old Mexican citizen.”

Ceballos-Acuna will remain in custody pending transfer to a prison facility. As a Mexican citizen, Ceballos-Acuna is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment, the release added.