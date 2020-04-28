Coronavirus claims life of Alamo man, Hidalgo County reports

Hidalgo County announced the coronavirus-related death on Monday. Officials identified the deceased as a 63-year-old man from Alamo.

According to a news release from the county, the man had underlying conditions. The county has now reported five deaths linked to the virus. All of the patients had underlying conditions.

The county also announced two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. The lowest number of new cases reported in a day since March. The new cases involve a McAllen woman in her 70s and a Pharr resident in their 60s.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez says the number of patients in intensive care also dropped. Eighteen people are being treated at hospitals, including two patients who remain in ICU.

The county also reports a total of 155 people who contracted the virus have been released from isolation.

There has been a total of 3,814 tests given, 3,394 of them returned with negative results, according to officials.