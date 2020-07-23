Coronavirus death toll reaches 400 in Hidalgo County, 650 more residents tests positive

Hidalgo County announced in Wednesday 33 more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus.

Also 650 additional residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 13,776.

The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 400.

“I am truly saddened by the passing of all 33 of our neighbors. My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the friends and families who lost their loved ones,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Our Shelter at Home order goes into effect tonight, I encourage you all to do your part in saving lives by abiding by the curfew, limiting your outings to only essential needs, avoiding any mass gatherings and continuing to use facial coverings while out in public.”

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, a total of 5,701 people have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.

There are currently 7,675 known active cases in the county. 1,080 people are hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 257 in intensive care units in Hidalgo county.





