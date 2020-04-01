Coronavirus keeping Valley volunteers from offering migrants in border camps aid

BROWNSVILLE – The coronavirus outbreak is changing how volunteers assist migrants camped in Matamoros.

Volunteers who once brought food from Brownsville now depend on Matamoros restaurants. Dining areas in the camps have been shut down to stop people from congregating. Valley residents also asked volunteers from other parts of the country not to visit.

"A lot of volunteers from up north, they come and help us," said Sergio Cordova, a volunteer with Team Brownsville. "We don't want anyone traveling in airplaines or buses or anything to come volunteer."

The changes are designed to protect migrants and volunteers.

"We were afraid that someone might introduce the virus into the camp," Cordova said.