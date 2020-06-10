Coronavirus means few young whooping cranes for fall release
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic is drastically cutting the number of young whooping cranes to be released this fall to boost flocks of the world’s rarest cranes. Zoos and other places where the endangered birds are bred have reduced staffs and use of two techniques to increase chick numbers. One is artificial insemination. The other is having people in baggy costumes raise chicks to keep the birds from viewing humans as their parents. Only about 825 whoopers exist. Biologists are trying to establish a flock in Louisiana and one that migrates from Wisconsin to Florida to supplement the only natural flock, which breeds in Canada and winters in Texas.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Coronavirus doesn't stop teen from celebrating quinceañera at Edinburg Children's Hospital
-
Around 400 street lights in South McAllen in the works to be...
-
Black community in the Valley reacts to Pharr commissioners social media comment
-
Live Q&A: Dr. Christopher Romero - Valley Baptist Medical Center
-
Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement