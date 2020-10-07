x

Coronavirus spreads through White House, top levels of government

Wednesday, October 07 2020

The coronavirus spread through the highest levels of government during the past week.

Along with President Donald J. Trump, senior adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for the virus. He's the sixth of nine people who attended Trump's debate preparation session to test positive.

Meanwhile, all but one member of the joint chiefs of staff decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to a Coast Guard admiral who tested positive for the virus.

