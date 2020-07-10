Coronavirus swab testing sites now available in Edinburg, Alton

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen on Friday announced new mobile coronavirus testing locations in Hidalgo County.

According to a news release by sent by Gonzalez’ office, swab testing at the site will be available to Hidalgo County residents on the weekend.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Robert Vela High School in Edinburg– located at 801 East Canton Road.

Additionally, a new testing site will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Alton Rec. Center – located at 349 Dawes Avenue in Alton.

Appointments are not necessary to receive testing but residents can make an appointment at the Texas Curative website, according to the release.