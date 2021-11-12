Cost of goods increasing, experts say high prices expected well into 2022

Prices are rising for just about everything, from the gas pump to the grocery store checkout.

The increase is putting the squeeze on some family budgets, with the holidays right around the corner.

A new report from the U.S. Labor Department shows consumers prices rose 6% in October, compared to last year.

"Any purchase that is not a necessity, it's better to make it about two weeks before," Economic Professor at South Texas College Teo Sepulveda said. "Or even order it two weeks before the usual time that we used to do it."

As higher prices are expected to continue well into 2022, experts like Sepulveda suggest shoppers should save their money now and spend it a few months later, once the supply chain has recovered.

Watch the video above for the full story.