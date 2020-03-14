x

County likes money for patrols but future costs are concern

Saturday, March 14 2020

BISBEE, Ariz. - Officials in Cochise County along the Mexico border like that a federally funded program pays for overtime to put sheriff’s deputies on the road for extra patrols but some have misgivings because local taxpayers will face higher retirement costs as a result. The Herald-Review reports that some members of the county Board of Supervisors voiced concern Tuesday about continued participation in Operation Stonegarden due to the longterm fiscal impact for the county.  Calculations factoring in a deputy's higher pay in the final years of work means higher  lifetime retirement benefits. Despite the supervisor's concerns, the board voted to approve a $650,000 federal grant for the county's current costs.

