Court allows medication abortions in Texas during pandemic

6 hours 27 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 April 14, 2020 8:01 AM April 14, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court panel has ruled that medication abortions can be provided in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month that bars non-essential medical procedures so that medical resources can go to treating coronavirus patients. In a medication abortion a woman takes one pill at a clinic and then takes a second pill 24 to 48 hours later, typically at home. In a ruling Monday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said medication abortions can resume.  Also Monday, a different federal appeals court blocked Oklahoma from banning abortions during the pandemic.

