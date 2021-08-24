Court Date Moved for Mission Man Charged with Animal Cruelty

MISSION – The court date set for a man charged with animal cruelty was moved.

Mario Cardona was charged in February after a video showed him dragging a dog went viral on social media.

One of Cardona’s neighbors recorded the incident and reported it to Mission police. Cardona was arrested the day after the video was posted.

The German Shephard being dragged in the video was removed from Cardona’s care.

Father Roy Snipes at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church adopted the dog.

Cardona is expected back in court on April 17.