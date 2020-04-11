Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has partially lifted a lower-court order that largely blocked the enforcement of a Texas abortion ban during the coronavirus pandemic. By a 2-1 vote Friday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld enforcement of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that included abortions among non-essential medical procedures banned during the state of emergency. However, the appeals court allowed abortions to proceed if delays would place the pregnancy beyond the 22-week state cutoff for abortions. The Center for Reproductive Rights says the ruling forces women to wait until the eleventh hour to get essentialhealthcare.

