Court Records: Man attempted to cross Hidalgo bridge with meth strapped to his body

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A McAllen man attempted to cross the Hidalgo bridge Monday with two packages of methamphetamine taped to his body.

Cesar Yiovani Nolasco, 19, of McAllen walked across the bridge from Reynosa to Hidalgo on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers became suspicious when Nolasco wouldn’t unzip his jacket.

“NOLASCO was asked several times to unzip his jacket, but NOLASCO only unzipped a few inches at a time, and the CBPO noticed he was shaking,” according to the federal criminal complaint against him.

Officers sent Nolasco to secondary inspection, where they found a package strapped to his back and another package strapped to his abdomen, according to the criminal complaint. The packages, which weighed about 1 kilogram, tested positive for methamphetamine.

“During his interview, NOLASCO stated that he was approached by some unknown subject at a friend’s party in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico who asked him if he would be interested in crossing narcotics into the United States in exchange for $200.00. NOLASCO stated that he declined,” according to the criminal complaint. “NOLASCO came across the same person the following day. NOLASCO stated that this person recognized him from the party the night before and reminded him of the job offer. NOLASCO stated that this time, the individual told him that he knew who NOLASCO’s father was. NOLASCO stated that he felt threatened and agreed to transport the narcotics from Mexico to the United States.”

Nolasco is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and importing with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

An attorney who represents Nolasco didn't respond to a request for comment.