COVID-19 cases on the rise among unvaccinated population

The majority of the new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley are showing up in unvaccinated people, DHR Health officials say.

Over the last two weeks, DHR doctors say they've seen a triple-digit increase in people testing positive for the virus.

Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez, physician executive of DHR Urgent Care, says the positive test doubled from one week to the next. Gomez-Martinez said while both vaccinate and unvaccinated people are testing positive for the virus, most cases are people who haven't received the shot, some of those involve children.

"One member of the family is getting it, and then it's spreading to the families," Gomez-Martinez said. "Camps are what we've seen— the children going to camps and getting exposed there, bringing it home to unvaccinated people or even a couple of vaccinated people and travel. We've been seeing a lot of people after travel; they're getting home and not feeling well."

Gomez-Martinez said most positive infections are in people between the ages of nine and 30, adding that unvaccinated patients experience more severe symptoms than those who are vaccinated.

DRH offers vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, at the Conference Center.