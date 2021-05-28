COVID-19 cases on the rise for unvaccinated in the Valley, health experts say

As COVID-19 cases slowly spike across the Rio Grande Valley, local health authorities say more unvaccinated people are finding themselves needing intensive care.

Health officials say vaccine hesitancy is beginning to reflect who is testing positive for the virus and arriving at Valley hospitals.

In the most recent COVID-19 report from Cameron County, 12 people between the ages of 10 and 59 tested positive for the virus.

In Hidalgo County, two of the three reported deaths were people in their 20’s.

Health officials say seniors make up most of the people fully vaccinated in the community, allowing the virus to spread among unvaccinated people who may have chronic health issues.

While experts say the chances of dying from COVID-19 for young people are slim, severe symptoms could send you to the hospital and leave you with long-term health effects.

Experts say the best way to avoid the consequences of a COVID-19 death or long-term health issues is to get vaccinated.