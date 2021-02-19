COVID-19 clinic for adult daycare residents held in Pharr

Over 850 vaccines will be administered to residents of adult daycare centers throughout the city of Pharr on Friday morning.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pharr Events Center is a closed event for individuals who have already been pre-registered.

"Our city and county leaders are working together to ensure that our elderly, who are most at-risk, have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccination," Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in a statement. "The City of Pharr is proud to partner with Hidalgo County Precinct 2 and Commissioner Cantu to continue addressing this important population in our community," added Hernandez.