COVID-19 hospitalizations drop across Hidalgo County

The Valley's largest county is reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospital stays.

"This is as low as we've been in a very long time," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "It looks like we're trending lower and lower and lower."

RELATED: Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 339 COVID cases

On Monday, health officials reported 79 people hospitalized in Hidalgo County hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19, a staggering difference from the over 400 hospitalized in January.

Melendez says the county is seeing the lowest number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations since the fall of 2021, adding that COVID-19 may be entering the endemic phase.

Watch the video above for the full story.