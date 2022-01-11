COVID-19 impacting students and staff in local schools

Officials at Brownsville ISD reported a record-breaking amount of students and staff getting tested for COVID-19.

A number of schools in the district are also struggling to find enough teachers to fill their classrooms.

Point Isabel ISD Superintendent Theresa Ann Capistran said all district staff members are getting tested at all of their campuses.

RELATED: Cameron County reports 1,079 new positive cases of COVID-19

The district is also being affected by the number of teachers and staff members testing positive.

"It has been a challenge for not only my school district, but all of those in the Valley and even in the state,” Capistran said.

Capistran says the district hasn't seen this many staff and students test positive since the start of the pandemic.

Watch the video above for the full story.