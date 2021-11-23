COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations slowly on the rise

The number of reported COVID-19 infections is slowly rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday that the seven-day average of reported COVID-19 cases nationwide has increased.

The CDC data tracker shows that COVID-19 cases have been going up throughout November, after falling since September.

"We get a false sense of security thinking that we beat this pandemic," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "But quite frankly, we haven't."

Locally, there has been an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, Melendez says, adding that Hidalgo County has seen about an 18% increase in the last week.

Melendez says 90% of the hospitalizations in Hidalgo County are people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.