COVID-19 pills aim to prevent hospitalization

New treatments are available to help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations, including two different pills.

Medical experts say the medications are only available to certain patients.

To qualify for the medication, a patient would have to be COVID-19 positive and have symptoms like high fever, shortness of breath, continuous cough, and a weak immune system.

A McAllen pharmacist says he still hasn't received the drugs that help fight COVID-19.

"The state really has not done a good job of expanding their footprint to our community pharmacies," said Roel Rodriguez of Lee's Pharmacy.

"It's not the kind of medicine we're going to rush out, go to your primary care physician's office and ask them to prescribe it for you," said Dr. John Austin at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen.

Medical experts say while these medications can help some avoid hospitalization, getting vaccinated can help prevent severe COVID-19.

