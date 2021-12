COVID-19 pop-up testing site happening in Brownsville

Photo credit: Cameron County Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service

The Cameron County Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service will hold a COVID-19 testing site at the Southmost branch of the Brownsville Public Library.

The site is set for Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4320 Southmost Road in Brownsville.

Testing is free, and appointments and IDs are not required.