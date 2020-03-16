COVID-19 stay: Execution halted for man who killed family

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has prompted the top Texas appeals court to grant a 60-day execution stay for a man condemned for killing his family. John William Hummel was to be put to death Wednesday in the Texas death chamber. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected all of his grounds for appeal Monday but said it would postpone the 1. execution “in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution.” Hummel was convicted in 2011 of murdering his wife, daughter and father-in-law at the family's suburban Fort Worth home.

