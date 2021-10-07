COVID-19 symptoms lingering in some patients months after infection

Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of Valley residents have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19, but for some, symptoms linger long after the infection.

Medical professionals at the Mayo Clinic say they're learning more about why symptoms stick around for so long and who it's affecting.

Medical Director of the COVID-19 Activity and Rehabilitation Program at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, says between 10 to 30% of all COVID-19 patients he's seen have experienced long haul symptoms of the virus, including shortness of breath, fatigue, and brain fog, among others.

While some people say their long-haul symptoms are mild, for others, it's the opposite.

Watch the video above for the full story.