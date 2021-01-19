COVID-19 testing site with 24-hour results opens at Mercedes shopping outlets

KRGV File Photo

A COVID-19 testing site with 24-hour results opened at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets in Mercedes on Tuesday.

The lab site will give up to 150 tests per day and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests, according to QuestCap, a social-impact investment company.

The tests take 10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours.

The COVID-19 testing site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to its website.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.testbeforeyougo.com.