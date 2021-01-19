x

COVID-19 testing site with 24-hour results opens at Mercedes shopping outlets

3 hours 56 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, January 19 2021 Jan 19, 2021 January 19, 2021 1:19 PM January 19, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital
KRGV File Photo

A COVID-19 testing site with 24-hour results opened at the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets in Mercedes on Tuesday. 

The lab site will give up to 150 tests per day and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests, according to QuestCap, a social-impact investment company.

The tests take 10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. 

The COVID-19 testing site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to its website

To schedule an appointment, go to www.testbeforeyougo.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days