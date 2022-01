COVID-19 testing sites close due to cold weather

The cold weather hitting the Rio Grande Valley caused some COVID-19 testing sites to shut down on Thursday.

Testing sites in Pharr, Edinburg, and San Juan closed due to the cold weather.

The FEMA testing site in Edinburg will be closed Friday. Officials say appointments set for Friday, Jan. 21, will be moved to Saturday, Jan. 22.

Watch the video above for the full story.