COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Valley nursing homes

Nursing homes across the Valley began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to their residents with the help of CVS Health, Walgreens and private pharmacies on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, over 110,000 nursing home residents have died due to COVID-19.

After months of waiting, Medical Director of Heights of Alamo Nursing Home Dr. Adriana Gomez said the vaccine is giving patients the emotional and social support they need for recovery.

