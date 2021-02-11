COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Donna on Friday

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County

UPDATE: As of Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1:48 p.m., capacity at the Donna COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been reached, Donna ISD said in a social media post.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place in Donna on Friday.

Pre-registration for the event will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Bennie LaPrade Stadium located at 2302 Wood Ave. Officials say the entrance to the screening site will be at the intersection of Victoria Rd. and Wood Ave.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those who qualify, including healthcare professionals, anyone 65 years of age and older and anyone 18 years of age and older with certain health conditions.

Residents will be asked to fill out registration forms and verify medical documentation. A form provided by Hidalgo County that can be printed and prefilled can be found here.

Those who receive the wristband will be given instructions on when to return for the vaccine.

The qualifications to pre-register include:

· Healthcare professionals

· Anyone 65 years of age and older

· Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

o Cancer o Chronic kidney disease

o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

o Solid organ transplantation

o Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

o Pregnancy

o Sickle cell disease

o Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Based on previous clinics, health officials are advising the following: