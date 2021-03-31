x

COVID-19 vaccines available at Payne Arena

2 hours 58 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, March 31 2021 Mar 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 10:59 AM March 31, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
500 extra COVID-19 first dose vaccines are currently available at the Payne Arena on a first come, first serve basis.

??EXTRA VACCINES!?? There are extra 1st Dose Vaccines available right now at Payne Arena in Hidalgo. First come, first serve. Anyone 18+ is eligible. You must be in line by 1pm to receive a dose.

Posted by Hidalgo County on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

In a social media post, Hidalgo County said anyone 18 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine at Payne Arena, located at 2600 N 10th St. in Hidalgo.

“You must be in line by 1pm to receive a dose,” the county said in the post.

