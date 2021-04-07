COVID-19 vaccines being distributed in San Juan

First dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributed in the San Juan Municipal Park, according to a social media post from Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

First dose of Moderna vaccine is now available on a first-come, first-served basis at San Juan Municipal Park, 506 US-83 BUS, San Juan, TX 78589. Posted by Richard Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The vaccines are available at the park - located at 506 US-83 BUS - on a first come, first serve basis, according to Cortez.