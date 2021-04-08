COVID-19 vaccines for Raymondville ISD Friday clinic still available
The Raymondville Independent School District will hot a first dose vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
According to a Thursday news release, vaccines for the clinic are still available to anyone 18 years and older.
To register for the clinic online, click here.
For more information or to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigating ATV-involved fatal crash
-
Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 271 positive cases
-
New COVID-19 rental assistance program announced in Hidalgo County
-
Brownsville police seeking robbery suspect
-
COVID-19 vaccine available to military veterans, spouses and caretakers