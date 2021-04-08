x

COVID-19 vaccines for Raymondville ISD Friday clinic still available

Thursday, April 08 2021
By: KRGV Digital
The Raymondville Independent School District will hot a first dose vaccination clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9. 

According to a Thursday news release, vaccines for the clinic are still available to anyone 18 years and older. 

To register for the clinic online, click here.

For more information or to register over the phone call (956) 689-8175.  

