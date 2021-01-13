COVID-19 vaccines running low in Cameron County

Over a week ago the Department of State Health Services directed providers with COVID-19 vaccines to start administering the vaccine to people over 65 and people with underlying health conditions.

In Cameron County people who qualify may still have to wait for the vaccine.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the county is focusing on providing the vaccine to frontline workers and medical staff first, due to limited resources.

"Unfortunately the problem is we don't have the vaccines," Guajardo said. "...Once we take care of them and we know we're going to get vaccines, large quantities, then we will move onto doing a drive-thru. But we're going through the vaccines, pretty much as soon as we get them.

