Cowboys aren't picking up option on WR Terrance Williams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Cowboys aren't picking up a team option on the final year of Terrance Williams' contract, making the receiver an unrestricted free agent after he spent his first six NFL seasons in Dallas.

The move will create $2.25 million in salary cap space. Williams had just two catches for 18 yards in a season spent mostly on injured reserve because of complications following offseason surgery for a broken right foot. He also served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

The 29-year-old Williams had career highs of eight touchdown catches in 2014 and 840 yards receiving in 2015. He was the No. 2 receiver behind Dez Bryant most of his career with the Cowboys.

Williams probably would have had a limited role this year after Dallas traded a first-round pick for Amari Cooper during the 2018 season and rookie Michael Gallup showed progress.

